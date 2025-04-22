One United Properties reports residential sales and pre-sales of EUR 45.1 mln in the first quarter of 2025

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office properties, recorded total sales and pre-sales of EUR 45.1 million in Q1 2025, corresponding to 14,794 sqm of residential and commercial spaces. These results reflect the sale and pre-sale of 146 apartments and commercial units, as well as 117 parking spaces and other unit types.

“Our first quarter results reflect the solid demand for our developments and the healthy pace of construction across our portfolio. With 77% of the residential units in our sales portfolio being already sold, we have secured over EUR 349 million in future cash inflows – a strong signal of stability for the years ahead. We are operating at the highest development scale since the company’s inception, with more than 4,000 units under construction and a growing landbank that will support over 9,000 additional homes in the years to come. The pipeline is balanced, with 2,300 units scheduled for delivery this year, offering visibility into future revenues and cash generation. Our strategy remains focused on growth, value creation, and disciplined execution,” said Victor Căpitanu, Co-CEO of One United Properties.

In Q1 2025, One Lake District remained One United Properties best-selling development for the seventh consecutive quarter, followed by One High District and One Lake Club. As of March 31st, 2025, 77% of the available units under development and delivered were sold to final clients. Amounts to be received under contracts concluded with customers as of March 31st, 2025, are EUR 349.3 million in additional cash by 2027. EUR 36.8 million were collected in Q1 2025 alone.

The commercial division continued to consolidate its role as a stable source of recurring revenue. In Q1 2025, One United Properties recorded headline rent of EUR 7 million, a 3% YoY increase, reflecting steady tenant demand across its portfolio. The Company leased and pre-leased a total of 16,520 sqm of commercial space, which includes 3,820 sqm of new leases and 12,700 sqm of lease extensions. As of March 31st, 2025, the standing commercial portfolio covers over 144,000 sqm of gross leasable area and is estimated to reach 187,000 sqm by the end of 2026 based on ongoing construction at One Gallery, One Technology District and Hotel Mondrian.

“Our standing commercial portfolio is performing exceptionally well, with occupancy nearing full lease-out across the properties. With over 140,000 sqm of GLA generating steady rental income and another 43,000 sqm currently under construction, we are significantly strengthening the Company’s recurring revenue base – one of the core pillars of our long-term strategy. This consistent contribution to our quarterly financial results provides added visibility and balance, especially relevant in today’s environment where interest rates are on a downward trend and yields are gradually compressing. We believe that a strong, stabilized commercial portfolio not only complements our residential business but also enhances the overall resilience of the Company, making us better positioned to navigate changing market conditions,” said Andrei Diaconescu, Co-CEO of One United Properties.

As of March 31st, 2025, One United Properties had 4,041 units, 22,000 sqm of office space, and 21,000 sqm of commercial space under construction, with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of EUR 1.5 billion. Of this, EUR 1.233 billion represents GDV under construction for the residential segment alone, which reflects the total value expected to be generated from the sale of all units upon project completion. In addition, the company holds a secured landbank that supports an estimated GDV of EUR 2.2 billion, corresponding to 9,101 future residential units.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

*This is a Press release.