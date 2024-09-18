One United Properties partners with Paris Society, part of Ennismore Group, to open a Bonnie restaurant within Mondrian Bucharest hotel

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, is pleased to announce the expansion of its hospitality assets: under the Ennismore partnership, the company is collaborating with Paris Society, the innovative brand behind some of the most celebrated dining and entertainment venues across Paris and the world, to open a Bonnie restaurant within Mondrian Bucharest hotel.

With a catalogue of more than seventy venues, the Paris Society group, founded in 2008 by Laurent de Gourcuff, part of the Ennismore Group, is a key player in the French hospitality sector, with a diverse portfolio covering high-end events and hospitality. Today, Paris Society has more than 3.000 employees and develops its activities around four complementary poles (Tables – Events – Clubs – Hotels), creating synergies between exceptional places and know-how. With a Paris meets spirited New York vision, the Bonnie restaurants – currently located in Paris – boast a warm and welcoming atmosphere and creative culinary experiences. As a restaurant, bar and club, Bonnie’s vision is part of the ”reinventing Paris” project that Paris Society has chosen to create a new party scene.

”Paris Society has continually set benchmarks in the hospitality industry, and we are thrilled to partner with them for our exciting new expansion in Bucharest. Mondrian Bucharest, the first lifestyle hotel developed by One United Properties, will be complemented by the unique experiences that Bonnie will offer to its guests: a journey of the senses and upscaling dining options curated by world-class chefs. In our ONE 2030 strategy presented this spring we strengthened our commitment to contributing to the tourism and hospitality scene in Bucharest by bringing various well-known international brands to Romania, as part of our efforts to elevate our clients’ experiences. We strongly believe that Bonnie will set the stage for unforgettable experiences in Bucharest”, stated Riad Abi Haidar, Partner and CEO of the Hospitality Division at One United Properties.

“For several years now, we have built strong brands that have become leaders in the luxury lifestyle sector thanks to unique locations in Paris, London and Dubai. Bonnie is the brand that enjoys the strongest notoriety and extremely significant development potential. I am proud today to be able to partner with One United Properties and Mondrian to deploy Bonnie in a location that will become a benchmark destination in Bucharest”, added Laurent de Gourcuff, Founder & Chairman Paris Society.

The Bonnie restaurant which will be opened within the Mondrian Bucharest Hotel promises a new and surprising experience for the local hotel market, a vibrant and exuberant scene. Within this lifestyle hotel, Bonnie will offer a unique experience, thus becoming the place where everyone wants to be. With a restaurant, a bar, a winter garden, an outdoor courtyard and a private club, Bonnie will be lively 7/7, from morning until late at night. The restaurant will consist of an interior courtyard to be discovered like a Parisian garden, an island of greenery and light in the middle of the hotel. As a nod to the most seductive Parisian hotels, Bonnie will feature a tailor-made offer to delight both local and international clients, from breakfast to dinner, within an iconic and spectacular design. For amazing evenings, Bonnie will offer a Private Club reserved for a hand-picked clientele; getting there will thus become the ultimate goal of this whole beautiful society wishing to have fun, taste delicious cocktails and dance until the end of the night in a cozy setting and to the sound of the best international DJs.

Early this year, One United Properties and Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, have signed a partnership for the opening of a Mondrian hotel in Bucharest. The hotel will be located at 8-10 Georges Clemenceau Street, near the Romanian Athenaeum, on a quiet and intimate street in the heart of the city, where One United Properties previously acquired a development site with the intention of transforming it into a hotel. This development marks the debut for One United Properties on the hospitality market.

About Paris Society

Founded in 2008 by Laurent de Gourcuff, Paris Society is a key player in the French hospitality sector, with a catalogue of more than seventy venues. In 2011, the group began to diversify into high-end events and catering, and in 2013 it won its first invitations to tender from institutional players (Ville de Paris and Palais de Tokyo). Over the next three years, the group strengthened its ties with institutional players (GoodPlanet Foundation, Museum of Decorative Arts, Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine etc.), enabling it to open new exceptional venues, mainly in Paris. The last few years have seen an acceleration in the Group’s development, with the creation of large-scale projects and the start of a new phase in its evolution, focused on the top end of the market and on international markets.

Paris Society has been involved in the restaurant industry, and firmly believes that nothing in this line of business must be left to luck or taken for granted. But also, that this art can be reinvented by surrounding oneself with the greatest professionals. By making each restaurant a place to live in, from morning to night, and by distilling atmospheres that are found nowhere else. By offering generous and honest food, and attentive service as personal as possible. Finally nesting them in exceptional surroundings with breathtaking views of Paris, or even in secret locations taken to new levels by the very best architects.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

*This is a Press release.