One United Properties to kick off works at second phase of residential compound in Mamaia

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, said it could start work at the second phase of One Mamaia Nord residential compound, as it has obtained the necessary building permit.

With a total built-up area of ​​approximately 17,000 sqm, the second phase of the development has Q1 2025 as the deadline for delivery. One Mamaia Nord Phase 1 was completed in 2021.

One Mamaia Nord Phase 2 will consist of a building totalling 10,000 sqm of the saleable area of ​​contemporary design apartments and over 3,000 sqm of gardens and private terraces. The development will also benefit from 142 underground parking spaces spread over two levels. Just like Phase 1, One Mamaia Nord Phase 2 will offer front or side sea views apartments.

One United Properties is listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange with the symbol ONE. Its shares are also included in multiple BET and STOXX indices, the FTSE Russell Global All-Cap index, which follows the most liquid shares in the world, and the FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging index, which tracks the evolution of companies in the real estate sector in emerging markets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One United Properties)