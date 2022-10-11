Bog’Art completes Art City luxury residential project in northern Bucharest

Bog’Art, a leading construction company in Romania, said on October 11 that it is in the process of completing the 19,500 sqm luxury residential project Art City in northern Bucharest. The development has a market value of over EUR 20 million.

The project, part of the Petrom City urban regeneration masterplan, reunites 141 apartments, 500 sqm of commercial spaces, and 180 parking lots. Facilities include a playground and a panoramic terrace on the top floor, as well as a unique large-scale art component in the common areas and individual works of art periodically exhibited in the gallery on the ground floor.

According to the company, 90% of the apartments in Art City have already been sold, with deliveries set to be carried out in the next two months.

“Art City is the first medium-large scale project in the Petrom City area, with a high potential for development considering planned investments in the immediate vicinity, large-scale developments that can shape a new generation neighbourhood in Bucharest, taking into account the large plots of land located near the most important interest points in the north part of the city,” the company said in a statement.

SVN Romania is the real estate consultant and exclusive agent of Art City.

Bog’Art Is one of the largest construction companies in Romania. Its portfolio includes some of the most representative buildings in Bucharest, such as City Gate, Charles de Gaulle, Tower Center, Globalworth Tower and Globalworth Campus, The Bridge, U-Center, Timpuri Noi Square, Expo Business Park, J8 Office Park, Baneasa Shopping City, and the US Embassy.

SVN Romania is one of the most important real estate consultants active in the Romanian market and the leader in the residential segment. The company also operates three regional offices, in Brasov, Cluj-Napoca and Covasna, and is the consultant and exclusive agent of over 20 residential projects located in Bucharest and the country. SVN International Corp has over 200 offices in eight countries and regions, with over 2,000 consultants and staff.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)