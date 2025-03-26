BVB-listed developer One United envisages dividend at a yield of 3.7%

Real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE), controlled by entrepreneurs Victor Căpitanu and Liviu-Andrei Diaconescu, has convened the shareholders for April 29 to, among other things, approve the distribution, in two semi-annual tranches, of dividends at a yield estimated at 3.7% based on the current price of its shares.

ONE had an annual dividend of RON 1.00 per share last year, with a yield of 5.16%.

The company has a market capitalization of RON 2.1 billion (EUR 420 million) after the price of its shares plunged by 47% y/y.

Out of the 2024 net profit of RON 121 million, approximately RON 78 million is proposed to be allocated for dividends. Of this amount, RON 38 million was distributed in the fall in the form of an interim dividend. Another approximately RON 39.5 million would be paid on May 21 with a gross dividend of RON 0.36, resulting in a yield of 1.9%. Including the deferred dividend, the yield would reach 3.7%.

For 2024, the company reported a business of RON 1.4 billion and a net profit of RON 381 million. Since the beginning of 2025, the shares are down 9%.

(Photo source: the company)