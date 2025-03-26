 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

BVB-listed developer One United envisages dividend at a yield of 3.7%

26 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE), controlled by entrepreneurs Victor Căpitanu and Liviu-Andrei Diaconescu, has convened the shareholders for April 29 to, among other things, approve the distribution, in two semi-annual tranches, of dividends at a yield estimated at 3.7% based on the current price of its shares.

ONE had an annual dividend of RON 1.00 per share last year, with a yield of 5.16%. 

The company has a market capitalization of RON 2.1 billion (EUR 420 million) after the price of its shares plunged by 47% y/y.

Out of the 2024 net profit of RON 121 million, approximately RON 78 million is proposed to be allocated for dividends. Of this amount, RON 38 million was distributed in the fall in the form of an interim dividend. Another approximately RON 39.5 million would be paid on May 21 with a gross dividend of RON 0.36, resulting in a yield of 1.9%. Including the deferred dividend, the yield would reach 3.7%.

For 2024, the company reported a business of RON 1.4 billion and a net profit of RON 381 million. Since the beginning of 2025, the shares are down 9%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

BVB-listed developer One United envisages dividend at a yield of 3.7%

26 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE), controlled by entrepreneurs Victor Căpitanu and Liviu-Andrei Diaconescu, has convened the shareholders for April 29 to, among other things, approve the distribution, in two semi-annual tranches, of dividends at a yield estimated at 3.7% based on the current price of its shares.

ONE had an annual dividend of RON 1.00 per share last year, with a yield of 5.16%. 

The company has a market capitalization of RON 2.1 billion (EUR 420 million) after the price of its shares plunged by 47% y/y.

Out of the 2024 net profit of RON 121 million, approximately RON 78 million is proposed to be allocated for dividends. Of this amount, RON 38 million was distributed in the fall in the form of an interim dividend. Another approximately RON 39.5 million would be paid on May 21 with a gross dividend of RON 0.36, resulting in a yield of 1.9%. Including the deferred dividend, the yield would reach 3.7%.

For 2024, the company reported a business of RON 1.4 billion and a net profit of RON 381 million. Since the beginning of 2025, the shares are down 9%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2025
Entertainment
Romanian man drives 26,000 kilometers to Yakutsk and back in 53 days
26 March 2025
Administration
Cluj-Napoca moves to ban smoking in parks, public transport stations
26 March 2025
Politics
Moscow speaks of hostile actions by Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation
26 March 2025
Business
Three mineral mining projects in Romania under EU's Critical Raw Material Act
26 March 2025
Macro
Fitch warns outcome of presidential elections may impede needed fiscal reforms in Romania
26 March 2025
Defense
Romanian defense minister, NATO chief discuss Black Sea security and strategic priorities in Brussels
25 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s US Visa Waiver entry put on hold amid security review
25 March 2025
Defense
Over 2,300 troops from 12 countries to participate in Romania-led Sea Shield 25 exercise