Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian developer One United announces EUR 20 mln 2020 earnings before BVB listing

31 May 2021
Romanian developer One United Properties reported a profit of RON 93 mln (EUR 20 mln) last year, more than double the RON 43 mln profit recorded in 2019, Economica.net reported.

The company is a shareholder in the other companies through which real estate projects are developed under the 'One' brand.

At the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) in April, the distribution of net profit was also approved. Thus, the amount of RON 49.24 mln (EUR 10 mln) will be distributed as dividends from the net profit. The gross dividend per share will be RON 49.35 and will be paid within a maximum of 60 days from the OGMS date.

Another RON 4.81 mln will be distributed to the legal reserve account, and the rest of the amount of almost RON 39 mln is carried forward for subsequent financial years.

The two founders of One United Properties, Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu are preparing to list the company at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) next month.

Claudio Cisullo, one of the partners of the two founders, became the third-largest shareholder of One United Properties and also became the chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

(Photo source: One United)

