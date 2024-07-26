 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

OMV Petrom to pay special dividends for third year in a row

26 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), controlled by the Austrian group OMV, will pay special dividends worth RON 1.87 bln (EUR 376 mln) to its shareholders at the beginning of September. 

The gross dividend per share is RON 0.03 and represents 3.84% of the current share price of RON 0.781 (as of July 25). 

This special dividend, which was approved in the General Shareholders Meeting on July 25, comes on top of the regular dividend for 2023 (RON 0.0413 per share) paid in June. 

In each of the last three years, OMV Petrom has made two dividend payments to its shareholders, the regular one in June and a special one in September of October. 

OMV Petrom’s Board cited the company’s financial strength in terms of net cash position and expected profitability. The group will report its results for the first half of 2024 next week, on July 31. 

In the first quarter, the group posted a net profit of RON 1.4 bln, down 6% compared with the same period of 2023. Last year, the group’s net profit amounted to RON 4 bln. 

OMV Petrom’s shares have gained 36% since the beginning of this year compared with a 20% increase for the BET index.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

OMV Petrom to pay special dividends for third year in a row

26 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), controlled by the Austrian group OMV, will pay special dividends worth RON 1.87 bln (EUR 376 mln) to its shareholders at the beginning of September. 

The gross dividend per share is RON 0.03 and represents 3.84% of the current share price of RON 0.781 (as of July 25). 

This special dividend, which was approved in the General Shareholders Meeting on July 25, comes on top of the regular dividend for 2023 (RON 0.0413 per share) paid in June. 

In each of the last three years, OMV Petrom has made two dividend payments to its shareholders, the regular one in June and a special one in September of October. 

OMV Petrom’s Board cited the company’s financial strength in terms of net cash position and expected profitability. The group will report its results for the first half of 2024 next week, on July 31. 

In the first quarter, the group posted a net profit of RON 1.4 bln, down 6% compared with the same period of 2023. Last year, the group’s net profit amounted to RON 4 bln. 

OMV Petrom’s shares have gained 36% since the beginning of this year compared with a 20% increase for the BET index.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2024
Transport
Romanian state airline Tarom foresees profit in 2024, the first time since 2007
26 July 2024
Politics
Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu talks Schengen with Hungay’s Viktor Orban
26 July 2024
Living in Romania
Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica on TIME’s 2024 list of world’s greatest places
26 July 2024
Romanians abroad
Govt. approves continuation of Romanian language and culture courses abroad
26 July 2024
Politics
Romanian government adopts biometric measures for citizenship certification
26 July 2024
Energy
Contract for units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant to be signed by October
25 July 2024
Defense
Another Russian drone falls in Romania after attack on Ukrainian ports
25 July 2024
Sports
Romanian athlete barred from Paris Olympics after court upholds doping ban