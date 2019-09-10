Romania Insider
OMV Petrom starts production at new gas field in southern Romania
09 October 2019
OMV Petrom announced that it started experimental production at a new well (Totea 4461) close to its maturing Totea gas field in southern Romania, which was identified last September and tested this April.

The well was successfully tested in April 2019 for a capacity of up to 500,000 cubic meter of gas per day.

Connection to the Totea facilities through a newly built pipeline was achieved in less than a year. The natural gas from the Totea gas field is transported via a 25 km pipeline to the Hurezani gas hub for treatment and then delivered into the National Transportation System.

Investments in the development of the new well reached EUR 50 million. This came on top of the EUR 200 mln already spent since 2011 for the development of the gas infrastructure in the Totea area. Development works included drilling of five deep gas wells and construction of the 4540 Totea surface production facilities.

With the newly added well, the gas production from the Totea field could provide heating for over 500,000 households.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

