Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 08:23
Business
OMV Petrom’s profit rises by 53% to EUR 420 mln in first half
01 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil, gas and power producer OMV Petrom, controlled by Austrian group OMV, reported a net profit of RON 1,975 million (EUR 420 mln) in the first half of this year, 53% higher than in the same period last year.

Hydrocarbon production decreased sharply, especially the natural gas output, as well as the electricity output, but fuel sales increased.

The results surpassed the market’s expectations and the group’s shares rose more than 2% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after the results were released. Even so, local analysts see the company’s shares as “the cheapest (or undervalued) in the basket of blue chips’ index BET,” according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

The group’s consolidated sales of RON 11,320 mln (EUR 240 mln) in Jan-Jun increased by 15% compared to the same period last year, following positive evolution of prices and volumes for petroleum products and electricity, partially offset by the decrease in natural gas volumes sold. Downstream Oil represented 75% of total consolidated sales, Downstream Gas accounted for 22%, and Upstream for 2% (sales in Upstream being largely intra-group sales rather than third-party sales). 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 08:23
Business
OMV Petrom’s profit rises by 53% to EUR 420 mln in first half
01 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian oil, gas and power producer OMV Petrom, controlled by Austrian group OMV, reported a net profit of RON 1,975 million (EUR 420 mln) in the first half of this year, 53% higher than in the same period last year.

Hydrocarbon production decreased sharply, especially the natural gas output, as well as the electricity output, but fuel sales increased.

The results surpassed the market’s expectations and the group’s shares rose more than 2% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after the results were released. Even so, local analysts see the company’s shares as “the cheapest (or undervalued) in the basket of blue chips’ index BET,” according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

The group’s consolidated sales of RON 11,320 mln (EUR 240 mln) in Jan-Jun increased by 15% compared to the same period last year, following positive evolution of prices and volumes for petroleum products and electricity, partially offset by the decrease in natural gas volumes sold. Downstream Oil represented 75% of total consolidated sales, Downstream Gas accounted for 22%, and Upstream for 2% (sales in Upstream being largely intra-group sales rather than third-party sales). 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 July 2019
Social
Caracal murder case: Transcript of Romanian teen’s emergency calls reveals questionable reaction of authorities
30 July 2019
Politics
Romania’s newly appointed interior minister resigns after shocking murder of teenage girl
29 July 2019
Politics
Ruling coalition, president quarrel over justice changes after teenage girls killed by kidnapper in Romania
28 July 2019
Social
Murder outrages Romania: Mechanic admits to killing two girl hitchhikers
26 July 2019
People
Romanian appointed acting chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency
24 July 2019
Culture & History
Where to watch films outdoors in Bucharest and in the country
17 July 2019
Politics
Romanian appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General
15 July 2019
Letters
Guest post: The “Audrey Hepburn” of tennis wins at Wimbledon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40