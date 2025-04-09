Romania’s OMV Petrom sees hydrocarbon output dip by 3.8% y/y in Q1 

Romania’s oil and gas group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) reported a 3.8% year-on-year decline in hydrocarbon production for the first quarter of 2025, reaching 107.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, according to a market update published on 8 April on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

This output marks a marginal increase of 0.28% compared to the previous quarter, reflecting stabilisation following broader sectoral volatility.

Crude oil and condensate production fell 6.4% year-on-year to 50.1 thousand boe/day and declined 0.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Natural gas production, at 57.4 thousand boe/day, decreased by 1.2% year-on-year but rose 1.2% on a quarterly basis, pointing to uneven recovery trends across product lines.

Total hydrocarbon sales dropped 4%y/y to 102.2 thousand boe/day, though they rose slightly by 0.2% from the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, refined product sales totaled 1.2 million tonnes, a 7% year-on-year decrease and a sharp 16.7% decline from Q4, signaling weakened downstream demand.

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)