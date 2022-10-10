Business

OMV Petrom brings EUR 70 mln coker units at its Romanian refinery for replacement

10 October 2022
OMV Petrom brought at its Petrobrazi refinery the four coker units produced in Bucharest, which will replace the ones in operation since 1989, securing safer and more efficient processing of the residual oils from other distillation processes into petcoke, light and heavy oils.

The EUR 70 mln project began in 2021 when EUR 11 mln was spent and will be completed in the first half of 2023 when the units will be installed during the planned outage period, Economica.net reported.

The weight of a coking unit (or chamber) is almost 200 tonnes, the diameter is about 6 meters, and the height is about 30 meters. They were produced in Romania.

Petrobrazi refinery has a total crude oil processing capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per year.

Since 2005, OMV Petrom has invested over EUR 1.8 bln in its Petrobrazi refinery, with a third of this investment contributing to reducing the impact on the environment.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company website)

