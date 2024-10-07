Romanian authorities use OLAF intelligence to seize counterfeit pesticides worth EUR 0.6 mln

Romanian authorities, using intelligence provided by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), intercepted and seized a significant consignment of illegal counterfeit pesticides smuggled from Eastern Europe into Romania. The shipment of 1,000 liters of counterfeit crop protection products manufactured outside the European Union was valued at over EUR 600,000.

Two Ukrainian nationals suspected of involvement in the illicit trafficking were detained in the operation led by the Bihor County Police Inspectorate and the Economic Crimes Investigation Department of the Romanian Police, OLAF said. They are now under investigation for their alleged roles in the illegal importation and distribution of these counterfeit goods.

“This seizure followed a tip-off from OLAF, which has been actively sharing intelligence on the international trafficking of illegal and counterfeit crop protection products from non-EU countries to the European Union,” reads the press release.

OLAF continues to work closely with the Romanian authorities to follow up on this case.

