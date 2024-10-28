Office space fit-out costs in Romania increased up to 15% in a year, report says

Average costs for office space fit-outs in Romania are 10-15% higher than the previous year, primarily due to increased labor costs, according to a report by iO Partners. Nevertheless, Romania remains one of the most affordable countries in the EU for office fit-outs.

The report, based on data from over 40 iO Partners projects, reflects recent market trends and the challenges companies face when designing office spaces.

The average cost of fitting out office spaces in Romania ranges between EUR 850 and EUR 950 per square meter, including furniture. However, this can reach EUR 650 to EUR 1,500 per square meter for a full project.

Construction and MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) costs represent 50-55% of the total, while furniture and decorations account for an average of 30-35%, with the remaining 10% going toward professional fees.

In addition to rising costs, the report also highlights a growing demand for offices that meet sustainability and ESG criteria, are ergonomic, and are advanced enough technologically to efficiently support hybrid work (space management/occupancy software/hardware, heatmaps). These preferences reflect a deep shift in how companies view their workspaces, focusing on employee well-being and reducing environmental impact.

Despite economic uncertainty and a labor shortage that will persist, the iO Partners analysis predicts inflation stabilization and a potential slight price decrease in the near future. However, cost pressure will remain, fueled by new legislative requirements and the bureaucracy associated with ESG compliance.

iO Partners emphasizes that, despite these challenges, quality and sustainability will continue to be priorities for companies.

(Photo source: iO Partners)