Hundreds watch Bon Jovi’s Bucharest concert for free

Hundreds of people watched the Bucharest concert of US group Bon Jovi this past Sunday for free, according to social media reports quoted by Adevarul. The concert took place in Constituţiei Square, facing the Parliament building.

Oana Gheorghiu, a VP of the NGO Dăruieşte viaţă, posted a video recording showing tens of cars exiting the courtyard of the Parliament Palace after the concert.

“Dealul Parlamentului (the Parliament Hill), where those who purchased tickets don’t have access, is filled with people. Hundreds, by my estimates. With gendarmes among them. How did those people get in? What do the organizers think about this, but especially the Romanian Gendarmerie, which deals with the access in the Parliament’s yard; it would be interesting to find out,” Gheorghiu, who attended the concert, wrote in a Facebook post.

She explained that she asked a gendarme what kind of ticket was needed in order to have free access by car and enjoy an excellent location. “To have been included on the list, I was told. The crassness of politicians is without limits, they don’t even pay for a concert ticket and don’t want to mingle with the plebs. I wonder in what other country the Parliament building is used to see such a concert for free,” she wrote.

The organizers of the concert also noted that the southern side of the Parliament Palace started filling up about an hour before the event. It is an area that cannot be accessed without an ID or an invitation, Denise Săndulescu, a representative of the concert organizer, told Digi24.ro. “From their side there was a comment that reached Mr. Avram [of D&D Entertainment, the organizer of the event], one of the administrators of the Parliament Palace said it clearly: it is my yard, I do what I want and I organize what I want,” she told Digi24.ro. The organizers estimate that over 500 people watched the concert without having to pay for a ticket.

The Bucharest concert ended the European leg of Bon Jovi’s world tour This House is Not For Sale. Tickets cost in between RON 280 (EUR 58) and RON 2,400 (EUR 505) for a VIP experience package.

(Photo: Pixabay)