Energy

Romania's Nuclearelectrica to spend EUR 19 mln on maintenance services at Cernavodă nuke plant

12 December 2024

Romanian state-owned energy firm Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) has allocated RON 94.67 million (EUR 19 million), excluding VAT, for the maintenance of mechanical equipment and ventilation systems at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant. The services aim to ensure safe and secure nuclear operations for the plant over a four-year period, according to a tender notice published in the Electronic Public Procurement System, or SEAP.

The contract, set to be awarded via open tender, will rely on a quality-price ratio criterion for selection. Interested bidders must demonstrate a minimum average global turnover of RON 15 million (EUR 3 million) over the past three years, Economedia.ro reported. 

The submission deadline for bids or participation requests is January 15, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

Cernavodă NPP plays a critical role in Romania's energy sector, supplying approximately 20% of the country's electricity. Its two operational units, each with a 700 MW capacity, employ CANDU 6 technology that uses natural uranium and heavy water as fuel and coolant, respectively.

Nuclearelectrica also oversees the Piteşti nuclear fuel plant and owns EnergoNuclear, a project company focused on expanding Romania's nuclear capacity. 

The maintenance effort underscores its commitment to upholding stringent safety standards while supporting the country's energy needs.

(Photo source: Adrea/Dreamstime.com)

1

