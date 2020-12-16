Romania's nuclear plant signs EUR 50 mln contract with Slovenian electricity supplier

Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN) signed, on December 14, a contract worth RON 242.5 mln (EUR 50 mln) with the Slovenian company GEN-I, for the supply of "band" (constant power) electricity between January and December 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The contracted quantity represents about one-tenth of Nuclearelectrica's annual production.

GEN-I is the first Slovenian supplier of exclusively carbon-free electricity and one of the most innovative and rapidly-growing players on the European energy market. The Slovenian company was established in 2004 and currently operates in 22 European countries.

Nuclearelectrica reported a net profit of RON 477 mln (nearly EUR 100 mln) in the first nine months of 2020, 14.8% more compared to the same period of 2019, while its operating revenues decreased by 1.8% to RON 1.7 billion (EUR 350 mln).

Nuclearelectrica is 82.5% controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy, Economy and Business Environment.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)