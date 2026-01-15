North Bucharest Investments: Strong demand at the start of the year and shrinking supply of move-in-ready apartments in northern Bucharest

Partner Content

Data published by ANCPI confirms that the Romanian real estate market is going through a phase of adjustment and maturation, with no signs of stagnation. In December 2025, a total of 56,203 properties were transacted nationwide, more than 6,000 above November levels, even though the volume remained below that of the same period in 2024. Bucharest recorded 9,244 transactions, maintaining its position as the country’s main real estate hub, followed by Ilfov County.

From the perspective of North Bucharest Investments, these figures highlight a clear reality in the northern part of the capital: end-user demand remains active and consistent, with an increasingly strong focus on properties in the final stages of development or already completed.



At the beginning of the year, demand for move-in-ready apartments has intensified, driven by limited supply and greater caution toward projects in early development stages. The stock of completed units is visibly decreasing, putting additional pressure on prices for well-positioned properties with immediate delivery, particularly in northern Bucharest.

“We are seeing a market where purchasing decisions are becoming increasingly rational, and where well-positioned products with secure delivery timelines and clear investment potential are the ones generating liquidity. In this context, for 2026 we anticipate an approximately 35% increase in transaction volumes, supported by real demand and a continuously shrinking stock of completed homes,” said Vlad Musteață, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

The Bucharest real estate market is currently experiencing one of its most dynamic periods in recent years. This evolution is not the result of speculative growth, but rather of a clear imbalance between supply and demand. By the end of 2025, the total housing supply was approximately 35% lower, while new residential deliveries declined by around 15%. At the same time, the stabilization of interest rates has brought demand back into the market.



By the end of 2025, the average apartment price in Bucharest was approximately +16.6% higher compared to December 2024, while the overall price index recorded an annual increase of over 14%. This dynamic further intensifies affordability pressure and favors projects with fast delivery and strong positioning.



Against this market backdrop, North Bucharest Investments closed 2025 with a total sales volume exceeding €320 million, generated through 1,922 transactions, reinforcing its position as a relevant player in the residential segment of northern Bucharest.



The company’s portfolio expanded to 95 projects, with approximately 40% under exclusive representation, reflecting the high level of trust from developers.



With an expanded portfolio and a value-driven commercial strategy, North Bucharest Investments enters 2026 from a strong position. The company expects a favorable environment for well-founded real estate investments, within a more stable and predictable market, where informed capital and correctly positioned projects will continue to support sustainable growth, particularly in northern Bucharest.



