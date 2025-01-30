Romanian organic fertilizers manufacturer Norofert issues RON 7 mln in bonds to fund expansion in U.S. and Brazil

Norofert (BVB: NRF), a Romanian producer of organic agricultural inputs, has issued RON 7 million (EUR 1.4 million) in bonds under the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the company said on Monday.

The issuance, identified under the ticker NRF29, consists of 69,503 unsecured and non-convertible bonds, each with a nominal value of RON 100 and an annual interest rate of 10%, payable semi-annually. The bonds, which mature in 2029, were brokered by TradeVille, one of Romania’s leading brokerage firms.

“Development remains a priority for Norofert, and this new bond issuance supports our strategic investments in international markets,” said Vlad Popescu, Norofert’s President of the Board. The company is expanding its presence in the United States and Brazil, two key growth markets, while also investing in an irrigation system extension at its Zimnicea farm, adding 350 hectares in 2025.

The latest issuance follows Norofert’s first bond offering in 2020, which raised RON 11.5 million and matured in January. The firm has been listed on BVB’s AeRO Market since March 2020 and is part of the BET AeRO index, tracking Romania’s small and mid-cap companies.

Norofert’s issuance is the second bond listing of 2025 on the BVB, signaling continued investor demand for corporate debt after a record year in 2024.

“Investor interest in bonds remains high, and we see increasing corporate participation in capital markets,” said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. “Norofert’s sector, agriculture, is crucial to Romania’s economy, and this listing further reinforces the stock exchange’s role in financing local businesses.”

TradeVille Deputy CEO Alexandru Dobre said the bonds provide an attractive opportunity for investors looking to diversify portfolios, with a 10% annual return and semi-annual interest payments.

Norofert, founded in 2000 by the Popescu family, specializes in sustainable agricultural inputs and biotechnology solutions. The company has a portfolio of 65 products, catering to both organic and conventional farmers.

As of January 23, 2025, Norofert’s market capitalization stood at RON 54 million (EUR 10.8 million). Over the past five years, the company has raised RON 14 million through share capital increases and RON 18.5 million via corporate bond offerings.

