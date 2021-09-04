Romanian real estate investor Nordis buys land to expand luxury project on Black Sea coast

Nordis Group, a Romanian real estate company specializing in the development of luxury hotel and residential complexes, has purchased another 23,000 sqm of land to expand its Nordis Mamaia five-star complex on the Black Sea riviera.

The project is planned to be the largest hotel and residential development in Romania, with final investments of over EUR 200 million.

Nordis will start the new phase of the project, involving some 20,000 sqm of the newly-purchased plot, after it opens the Nordis Mamaia five-star hotel later this year. The new phase will include over 1,400 new premium apartments and over 10,000 sqm of commercial spaces.

On the other plot purchased, with an area of over 3,000 sqm, the company will develop a modern 11-story car park, which will include over 1,200 parking spaces.

The complex's new phase will have its own beach, restaurants and cafes, promenade, children's playground, ice rink, Christmas market, which will add to the existing facilities from the first stage of the project, namely SPA, swimming pools, cinema, conference rooms, restaurants and cafes, shopping gallery, and a beach of over 20,000 sqm.

The whole Nordis Mamaia complex will eventually include over 3,000 hotel rooms and apartments and over 20,000 sqm of retail space. Thus, following an investment of over EUR 200 million, it will become the largest real estate development on the Romanian Black Sea coast and one of the largest investments in Romania.

Nordis Group, founded and controlled by local investor Emanuel Postoaca, has luxury residential projects under development in Bucharest, Mamaia and Brasov.

(Photo source: Nordis)