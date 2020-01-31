Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 09:09
Real Estate
Over 1 mln sqm of non-residential buildings delivered in Romania last year
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developers in Romania delivered new non-residential buildings - namely office spaces, shopping centers and logistics parks, with a cumulative area of over 1 million square meters (sqm) in 2019.

The total inventory of such spaces thus went up to 12 mln sqm at the end of the year, according to an analysis by real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Over the past 25 years, the deliveries exceeded the 1 mln sqm threshold only in 2008 and 2016.

The most active segments in 2019 were those of offices and logistics, and the inventory at the end of the year is roughly evenly distributed between the three segments - offices, retail and logistics.

“Looking ahead, 2020 is expected to be a good year. Compared to 2019, a slight decrease is expected in the office and industrial sectors, while the developers of shopping centers could open new projects and extensions of existing centers with a cumulative area of 235,000 sqm, up almost 50% compared to the previous year,” the analysis shows.

Bucharest continued to dominate the local real estate market, with a share of over 52% of the newly delivered spaces in 2019, followed by Timișoara (11%), Sibiu (8%), and Cluj-Napoca (7%).

With a combined stock of offices, logistics and retail spaces of about 6 million sqm, Bucharest has a share of 50% of the Romanian real estate market, with a higher share in the office sector (80%) and lower in retail (30%).

[email protected]

(Photo source: La Fabrika Pixel S.I./Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 09:09
Real Estate
Over 1 mln sqm of non-residential buildings delivered in Romania last year
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developers in Romania delivered new non-residential buildings - namely office spaces, shopping centers and logistics parks, with a cumulative area of over 1 million square meters (sqm) in 2019.

The total inventory of such spaces thus went up to 12 mln sqm at the end of the year, according to an analysis by real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Over the past 25 years, the deliveries exceeded the 1 mln sqm threshold only in 2008 and 2016.

The most active segments in 2019 were those of offices and logistics, and the inventory at the end of the year is roughly evenly distributed between the three segments - offices, retail and logistics.

“Looking ahead, 2020 is expected to be a good year. Compared to 2019, a slight decrease is expected in the office and industrial sectors, while the developers of shopping centers could open new projects and extensions of existing centers with a cumulative area of 235,000 sqm, up almost 50% compared to the previous year,” the analysis shows.

Bucharest continued to dominate the local real estate market, with a share of over 52% of the newly delivered spaces in 2019, followed by Timișoara (11%), Sibiu (8%), and Cluj-Napoca (7%).

With a combined stock of offices, logistics and retail spaces of about 6 million sqm, Bucharest has a share of 50% of the Romanian real estate market, with a higher share in the office sector (80%) and lower in retail (30%).

[email protected]

(Photo source: La Fabrika Pixel S.I./Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40