Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 09:50
Real Estate
Delivery of non-residential buildings in Romania up 20% in 2018
11 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total value of commercial, office and industrial properties delivered in 2018 increased by 20% year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion, according to data centralized by real estate consultancy firm Activ Property Services, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Some 38% of the total value of EUR 1.3 billion is the contribution of new office buildings, while industrial spaces accounted for 36% of the total, and commercial spaces (shopping centers, retail parks, big box units) brought 26% of the value.

The analysis took into account properties with a leasable area of over 3,000-5,000 square meters, completed in the past year at national level, built both for rent and own use.

“The positive evolution of the real estate market has led to the delivery of more than 1,425,000 sqm of commercial space, offices and industrial premises last year. The market value of these properties is estimated at more than EUR 1.3 billion, up 21% from the stock value completed in 2017,” said Cristian Negrea, director of the valuation department at Activ Property Services.

The increase was mainly due to the “speculative segment” where deliveries were 63% higher, but also to the decrease in yields, which translates into higher property prices.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 09:50
Real Estate
Delivery of non-residential buildings in Romania up 20% in 2018
11 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total value of commercial, office and industrial properties delivered in 2018 increased by 20% year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion, according to data centralized by real estate consultancy firm Activ Property Services, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Some 38% of the total value of EUR 1.3 billion is the contribution of new office buildings, while industrial spaces accounted for 36% of the total, and commercial spaces (shopping centers, retail parks, big box units) brought 26% of the value.

The analysis took into account properties with a leasable area of over 3,000-5,000 square meters, completed in the past year at national level, built both for rent and own use.

“The positive evolution of the real estate market has led to the delivery of more than 1,425,000 sqm of commercial space, offices and industrial premises last year. The market value of these properties is estimated at more than EUR 1.3 billion, up 21% from the stock value completed in 2017,” said Cristian Negrea, director of the valuation department at Activ Property Services.

The increase was mainly due to the “speculative segment” where deliveries were 63% higher, but also to the decrease in yields, which translates into higher property prices.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 April 2019
Politics
Romania’s justice minister rejects all candidates for general prosecutor after interview
09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
10 April 2019
Culture
Romanian film review – 30 Years Later: One World Romania
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates

Get in Touch with Us