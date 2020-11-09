Non-food sales in Romanian shopping malls remain weak in Jul-Aug

The non-food sales in Romania were some 35-45% lower in July and August compared to the same months last year, according to RORETAIL - an association of modern retail and HoReCa chains active mainly in commercial centers.

The sales recovered in the last two weeks of June after the commercial centers reopened but decreased again in July.

The annual contraction hit 75% in some cases, the association claims, Economica.net reported.

RORETAIL's estimates come against the official data on non-food sales, which indicate a robust 10.7% annual increase in July, after an 8.9% increase in June.

The claims come amid negotiations with mall owners. The retailers' associations advocate for more flexible contracts and linking the rent paid to landlords to the sales volumes.

Still, the decrease in non-food sales in commercial centers might be real (and not a bargaining element). The cause could be the customers' reluctance to visit the shopping malls (for sanitary reasons) and the shift towards online shopping. The online sales rose by 48% year-on-year in July.

Other studies revealed a shift toward cheaper brands (typically not available in shopping malls), possibly due to economic uncertainty.

