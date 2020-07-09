Profile picture for user andreich
Business
Romanian Govt. to help stores closed during pandemic pay their rents
07 September 2020
The Romanian Government wants to pay half of the rents owed by stores in shopping malls that were closed during the state of emergency and state of alert this year, according to a draft decision pending the European Commission’s approval, Mediafax reported.

The non-essential stores in shopping malls were closed from March 16 to June 15.

The Government is ready to offer RON 160 million (EUR 33 mln) worth of state aid, which should be shared between the 3,000 shops in Romania’s 65 shopping malls.

The subsidy will not exceed half of the monthly rent paid in February and will cover no more than three months.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

