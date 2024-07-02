Nokian produces first tire at its EUR 650 mln factory in western Romania

Nokian Tyres, which is building a EUR 650 million tire production unit in Oradea, has already produced the first tire (for testing the new equipment installed) at the facility while announcing that the construction project is progressing within the budget and on the basis of the schedule for the production of commercial tires that will start at the beginning of 2025.

"With the first tire, we managed to test the production capabilities of the new factory, and the processes are working as planned. We have also succeeded in training new Nokian Tyres team members to produce premium tires in the same uncompromising way as in our other factories," said Adrian Kaczmarczyk, SVP, Operational Excellence at Nokian Tyres.

The Finnish tire manufacturer started the construction of a new factory in Oradea in May 2023.

The annual capacity of Nokian Tyres Romania will be 6 million tires after the factory becomes fully operational, with the potential for expansion in the future.

(Photo source: Nokiantyres.com)