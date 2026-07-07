Jonathan Coe, Maja Lunde and Matt Haig among guests of literature festival in Romania’s Brașov

Jonathan Coe, Maja Lunde, and Matt Haig are among the authors who will be present at this year’s NOD Festival, the literature festival taking place in Brașov.

Regarded as one of Britain's foremost contemporary novelists, Jonathan Coe is the author of landmark novels such as What a Carve Up! and The House of Sleep. At the festival, the public will have the opportunity to attend a conversation between Jonathan Coe and Radu Paraschivescu, who has been translating Coe's work into Romanian for more than two decades.

Maja Lunde will visit Romania for the first time. With more than four million copies sold and translations published in over fifty countries, the author of the international bestseller The History of Bees is known for her novels exploring the relationship between humans and nature.

Adding to the festival’s international line-up is Matt Haig, author of the bestseller The Midnight Library. The novel, which has sold more than 15 million copies and has been translated into 56 languages, is currently being adapted for the screen. His latest novel, The Life Impossible, was released in Romanian this May.

The festival will also feature Romanian-born Spanish-language poet Miguel Gane, Pilar Adón, one of the leading voices in contemporary Spanish literature, René Karabash, whose novel She Who Remains was shortlisted for this year's International Booker Prize, as well as Moldovan author Iulian Ciocan and Romanian-born Iris Wolff.

Children and families will be able to attend author talks, readings, and other activities with writers including Usch Luhn, Alec Blenche, Lavinia Braniște, and Ioana Pârvulescu. Young adult fiction enthusiasts will also have the chance to meet Marian Coman, as well as Norwegian author Aslak Nore.

NOD Festival, organized by Reading is Cool and Matca Literară, brought more than 80 guests from 12 countries to Brașov and welcomed over 5,000 participants across four days of events at the 2025 edition.

This year’s event takes place between September 24 and September 27.

(Photo: NOD Festival Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com