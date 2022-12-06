RO minister assures no tax will be introduced for owners of small rooftop PV systems

The Emergency Ordinance (OUG) regulating the use of energy from renewable sources, adopted by the Government on November 29, includes the option of introducing a tax on energy production by prosumers, as provided for in Directive (EU) 2018/2001, said the minister of energy, Virgil Popescu, during a press conference on December 5.

But this does not mean that the Government will ever introduce such a tax, he added, addressing public concerns circulated by media during the day.

The concerns were expressed particularly in regard to the small rooftop PV systems.

The minister emphasized that the EU Directive will be amended next year at the European level.

"The possibility of introducing a tax is included. But I don't see any Government that will ever introduce this tax in Romania," Popescu said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

He also stated that the text of the Ordinance that will be published in the Official Journal includes differences from the text on the ministry's website.

(Photo: Anatoliygleb/ Dreamstime)

