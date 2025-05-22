Nicușor Dan officially confirmed as Romania's next president

The Constitutional Court (CCR) officially validated the results of the May 18 presidential election on Thursday, May 22, confirming Nicușor Dan as Romania’s next president. The solemn session was attended by both the president-elect and Romania’s interim president, Ilie Bolojan.

Earlier in the day, the top court unanimously rejected a request to annul the election filed by defeated candidate George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR.

Following the official announcement, Nicușor Dan delivered a speech thanking the Romanian people for their high turnout. “In this way, they gave legitimacy to the new president,” he said, as quoted by Euronews Romania.

He also expressed gratitude to Ilie Bolojan for ensuring political stability during the interim period.

“This marks a new chapter in Romania’s contemporary history,” Dan stated, pledging to strengthen democratic institutions, support economic growth, and defend civil liberties. “There will be many challenges, but I hope we will meet them successfully. Romanian society has shown wisdom, and I am convinced it will continue to push for the positive change our country needs.”

In his own address, interim president Ilie Bolojan hailed the “peaceful and democratic” conclusion of the electoral cycle. “These elections, held correctly and with a high turnout, demonstrate our country’s capacity to organize free and fair elections,” he said, calling the transition “a new beginning - of trust, of hope, and of prosperity.”

Nicușor Dan secured victory with 53.60% of the vote, defeating far-right challenger George Simion. After the Constitutional Court's validation, the next procedural step is the swearing-in ceremony before Parliament, which is set to be scheduled in the coming days.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)