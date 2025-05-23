Nicușor Dan to be sworn in as Romania’s president on Monday

Nicușor Dan, the former mayor of Bucharest, will officially take office as Romania’s new president on Monday at noon during a joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate at the Palace of Parliament. The date and time were confirmed on Thursday, May 22, by Romania’s Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament, shortly after the Constitutional Court validated the results of the 2025 presidential election.

In addition to lawmakers, the ceremony will be attended by several high-ranking Romanian officials, according to Hotnews.ro. The guest list includes acting prime minister Cătălin Predoiu, former heads of state, Constitutional Court president Marian Enache, Supreme Court president Corina Corbu, government ministers, presidential advisers, Romanian Academy president Ioan Aurel Pop, and chief of the General Staff Gheorghiță Vlad.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Nicușor Dan will head to the presidential Cotroceni Palace, where he will be received by outgoing president Ilie Bolojan. A formal handover ceremony will take place outdoors, after which the two leaders will hold a private discussion inside the palace. Bolojan will then officially leave Cotroceni, marking the end of his term.

With the presidential transition complete, Dan’s next key task will be to nominate a new prime minister capable of securing a majority in Parliament. He has repeatedly indicated that his first choice for the role is Ilie Bolojan, but to make an appointment, he must first hold consultations with all parliamentary political parties.

Nicușor Dan said on Thursday that he expects the new government to be formed and take office within “three to four weeks.”

Dan secured victory with 53.60% of the votes in the presidential runoff on May 18, defeating far-right challenger George Simion, the leader of the AUR party.

