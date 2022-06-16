Social

Summer school for Ukrainian children to open in Bucharest

16 June 2022
A summer school for Ukrainian children will open in Bucharest, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced.

The project, run by the Bucharest Social Services in partnership with Anaid Association, is meant to help “integrate the refugees from Ukraine into our society in the medium and long term,” the mayor said.

The children will be able to take Romanian language classes and take part in the after-school program's activities. Meanwhile, their mothers can look for jobs or go to work.

The authorities are looking to recruit primary school teachers, translators, and chaperones for school. The activities will take place in Pipera, in the northern part of Bucharest.

In early May, the Deloitte Foundation and World Vision opened a center for educational activities for Ukrainian children and counseling for their mothers. It is located in Bucharest’s Tei Student Sports and Cultural Complex.

A center for Ukrainian refugees has been set up at the exhibition and convention center Romexpo, visited by Prince Charles during his trip to Romania.

(Illustration: Nicușor Dan Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
