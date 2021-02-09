RO ruling party says next pension increase will come in January 2022

Romania's Government will comply with law 263/2010 regarding increasing the pensions and will operate the next indexation (after the 14% increase as of September 2020) in January 2022.

The pension rise previously announced for January 2021 was apparently skipped. There will be no pension hike during 2021, announced the head of the senior ruling party - PNL, Ludovic Orban, quoted by News.ro.

And even in January 2022, the pensions will increase only by the inflation rate plus 50% of the real increase in the average gross wage calculated for the previous year (2021), according to Law 263/2010 cited by the Liberal leader.

Liberal leader Orban stated this at the Parliament, after a meeting of the ruling coalition's leaders.

In the Ruling Strategy published by the National Liberal Party (PNL) before the general elections this winter, the senior ruling party promised a 46% rise of the pensions by 2024 - including the 14% rise operated in September 2020 and an 8.1% increase in 2021 (skipped, according to Orban’s statements). For 2021, only a 4.8% increase is envisaged.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]