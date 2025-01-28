Local officials inaugurated the new terminal of the Satu Mare International Airport on Monday, January 27, the first passengers boarding the flight to London using the new facilities.

According to the Satu Mare County Council, the new terminal features four boarding gates, an intelligent baggage belt system, automated pre-boarding counters, and a facial detection and recognition system for passengers.

“Additionally, the new construction includes panoramic elevators and an advanced baggage processing system, and passengers can enjoy the comfort of an escalator, all in an innovative and modern setting,” the institution said on Facebook.

The terminal has a usable area of 6,584 square meters and is spread over three levels. The basement is designated for baggage processing, with an anti-atomic shelter and a population protection and evacuation system in case of danger. The ground floor hosts a public and commercial zone, with eight check-in counters and security control, while the first floor includes the regrouping area and boarding gates.

“The new terminal was designed to meet the requirements of increasing air traffic and provides enhanced comfort for passengers in the region,” Satu Mare County Council further stated.

Further modernization works are ongoing on the old terminal, which will become an arrivals area.

The Satu Mare Airport is among the oldest in Romania, first set up in 1936 by royal decree. Today, it offers passengers flights operated by Wizz Air, HiSky, and Tarom.

(Photo source: Judetul Satu Mare - Consiliul Judetean on Facebook)