The Romanian Government aims to improve the energy efficiency of at least 4,333 buildings through a new “Renovation Wave” program.

The buildings in question will benefit from improved thermal insulation and rehabilitation. The budget for the new program amounts to RON 2.8 bln.

About 2,700 of the renovated buildings will be public institutions, and the rest residential blocks, according to development minister Cseke Attila cited by Digi24.

Similar programs have been operated by different ministries with European and national funds, making it difficult to keep track of the number of buildings that have been thermally rehabilitated so far. The new program is different because it does not require co-financing.

“It is the first program dedicated to increasing the energy efficiency of apartment blocks in Romania which, regardless of the source of financing, does not require co-financing from the local authority, or the owner of the apartment block,” said the minister.

Attila argues that the program is much easier to access than its predecessors. Beneficiaries can apply for funds online, and after a rapid evaluation, all costs connected to the rehabilitation works will be entirely covered.

"It is an added value, both for the local community and for the citizen, because he will have a more energy-efficient apartment without having to finance it. This increases the apartment’s value on the market, if you like, but will also bring down energy bills,” the minister added.

(Photo source: Ivansmuk | Dreamstime.com)