Lavinia Anghel, Attorney at Law at Grecu Partners Business Law Firm, highlights the new reporting obligations in Romania for companies with over 50 employees.

Starting in 2025, employers with more than 50 employees must fulfill a new legal requirement for annual reporting. This measure aims to increase transparency regarding working conditions and ensure compliance with equal opportunity principles in the workplace.

What does the reporting entail?

The new obligation requires employers to submit a report that includes:

Workforce structure (total number of employees, distribution by age and gender, types of employment contracts);

Policies and measures implemented to ensure equal opportunities;

Salary levels and benefits granted to employees;

Measures adopted for workplace safety and health;

Other relevant information as required by authorities.

Who must comply with this obligation?

This obligation applies to all employers, regardless of their industry, who had at least 50 employees at the end of the previous year. Additionally, public authorities and institutions must comply with this requirement.

When must the report be submitted?

The first report must be submitted by January 31, 2025, and this requirement will be repeated annually on the same date.

Where should the report be submitted?

The National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (ANDPD);

The National Employment Agency (through county employment agencies or the Bucharest municipal agency, depending on the employer’s registered office).

Recommendations for employers:

Verify whether your organization meets the legal criteria for reporting;

Prepare the necessary information in advance to avoid delays;

Consult the official reporting guide to ensure compliance with the requirements;

Check the accuracy and completeness of the reported data to avoid potential penalties.

This obligation aims to improve transparency and fairness in the labor market. Compliance is essential to avoid sanctions and maintain a good relationship with the relevant authorities.

For further information or any additional inquiries, please contact office@grecupartners.ro .

*This is Partner Content.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)