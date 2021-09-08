Eastern Romania: New EUR 100 mln hospital to be built in Galati

The authorities in Galati, eastern Romania, plan to build a new hospital in the city. The investment is estimated at over EUR 100 million, and the project will be submitted for financing from European funds.

According to Costel Fotea, the president of the Galati County Council, the authorities started the feasibility studies, the technical expertise and the field studies for the new hospital.

The medical unit will be built in the yard of the current county hospital, will have nine floors and a total area of over 31,000 sqm, according to News.ro. It will include the operating room, the intensive care unit (75 beds), and thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, burns, oncology and neurology departments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Costel Fotea)