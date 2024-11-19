New online platform allows real-time tracking of trains in Romania

A new online tool allows the location of Romanian passenger trains, Profit.ro reported.

On the Bilete.infofer.ro platform, under the heading "My train/Trenul meu," one can track the position of trains in circulation in Romania in real time. The joints are indicated on a map that also includes data on possible delays to the original schedule.

According to the Railway Reform Authority, currently, only the trains of the Transferoviar Călători company are positioned according to the available GPS data. For the other operators, including major state-owned company CFR Călători, the joints are located approximately according to data from the railway train guidance system.

The platform is to be updated and the information provided will become more accurate as each railway company agrees to provide access to GPS data.

(Photo source: Facebook/ ARF - Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară)