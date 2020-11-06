New car sales in Romania drop by 45% in May

The sales of new cars in Romania dropped by 31% in the first five months of the year compared to the same period of 2019, and by 45% in May alone, according to the association of automobile producers and importers ACAROM.

New car registrations fell by 45% in May compared to the same month last year, to 7,155 units.

In the first five months of the year, 39,455 new cars were registered in Romania, down 31% compared to January-May 2019, ACAROM data shows.

The number of used vehicles registered for the first time in Romania reached 26,616 units in May, a decrease of 30% compared to May 2019.

For the first five months of 2020, the volume was 159,941 units, down almost 16% year-on-year.

Romania was under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, from mid-March to mid-May, which included movement restrictions that limited the activity in many business sectors.

(Photo: Glacyer/ Dreamstime)

