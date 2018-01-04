MP challenges new Bucharest taxi regulation in court, mayor reacts

Romanian deputy Nicusor Dan, the former leader of the Save Romania Union political party, has requested the Bucharest Tribunal to suspend the Bucharest General Council’s decision according to which only authorized carriers with dispatch services authorized by the municipality will be able to carry out taxi transport activities in the Romanian capital.

The Bucharest General Council (CGMB) approved this decision on December 19. This may affect the activity of ride-sharing services such as Uber or Taxify, but also taxi apps such as Clever Taxi or Star Taxi. According to Nicusor Dan, the new regulation is to come into force this week.

“This decision obviously favors taxi dispatchers, you know, the usual ones that keep you 10 minutes on the phone to listen to some music, which see apps as a competition they can’t handle,” Dan said, reports local Digi24.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea reacted to Nicusor Dan’s statements, saying that he encourages ride-sharing companies to avoid paying taxes and wants to protect unlicensed firms.

“We can not offer a service under a different name just to circumvent the law and not pay taxes,” she said.

The new regulation adopted in December also imposes new rules for taxi drivers. For example, they won’t be allowed to refuse rides or charge more than the legal fare, and will have to offer clients the possibility to pay by card. They will also have to dress decently, keep their cars clean, and won’t be allowed to talk on the phone or send text messages while driving.

On Wednesday this week, the mayor said that the clients of taxi companies could now make complaints by phone, at a special number.

“I ask the citizens to notify the authorities about taxi drivers who don’t respect the rules at the special number 0800 800 868, where they can communicate the registration number of the taxi, and to make complaints against the taxi drivers negotiating or asking for more money or those with an inappropriate language and behavior,” Firea said, reports local Mediafax.

She also recalled the new rules of the taxi law, and suggested companies such as Uber or Taxify to enter into legality and pay the taxes.

The authorities carried out a control at taxis in Bucharest on the New Year’s Eve, finding 94 taxi drivers who broke the rules. Nine of them didn’t have a license and 12 asked for more money, according to Bucharest deputy mayor Aurelian Badulescu.

