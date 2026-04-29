Romanian software developer Neurony aims to double team, revenues of EUR 10.5 mln in 2026

Romanian software development and AI integration company Neurony aims to grow its team from 112 to 200 employees by the end of this year. The growth could be driven by increasing client interest in outsourcing services, corporate training programs for using Artificial Intelligence in business, and the recent launch of Recrutopia, a recruitment service that combines artificial intelligence with human expertise, the company said.

In the first quarter of this year, Neurony recorded revenues of approximately EUR 1.8 million, about 25% more than in Q1 2025.

The company aims for revenues of EUR 10.5 million in 2026, an 80% increase compared to EUR 5.9 million last year.

Neurony’s business is built on two pillars: AI integration services, which could generate EUR 4.5 million this year, and outsourcing services, estimated to generate EUR 6 million, it said.

Neurony was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Emil Muthu and specializes in developing web applications and AI solutions. It has a portfolio of over 800 projects globally, with 86% of its revenue generated from clients outside Romania. The company is known for platforms such as Yarooms, a workplace management solution for hybrid work; ialoc, an online reservation platform for restaurants; and Jobful, a gamified talent recruitment platform. All three platforms have attracted investment from GapMinder.

The company works with clients in industries such as gaming, construction and related fields, insurance, tourism, and waste management. Most of Neurony’s clients are based outside Romania, with local clients currently accounting for 14% of total revenue.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)