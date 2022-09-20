Netflix launches game made by Romanian developer Amber

"Wild Things: Animal Adventures" is the name of a game developed by the Romanian company Amber together with US developers Jam City for the worldwide streaming platform Netflix.

More than 20 programmers, artists, designers, animators, tech artists, and testers from the Amber offices in Bucharest, Warsaw, and Botoșani were involved in the development of the game, which is only available to Netflix subscribers, according to StartupCafe.

The developers transformed the game from a free-to-play title into a premium, single-player match 3 adventure experience. "Wild Things: Animal Adventures" is designed for mobile phones, and players are tasked with helping Liam the lion, Emma the elephant, and their friends to rebuild their habitat after it was destroyed by a storm.

The game has an important lesson embedded into it. In their mission to save the island, players must solve puzzles, renovate, and care for the animals' native lands. One of the key topics of the game is caring for the environment and how we can help reduce the effects of major climate change.

“We are excited to collaborate with a reputable partner like Jam City to launch 'Wild Things: Animal Adventures' on the Netflix Games platform. It is the first game developed by Amber for this platform and it gives us the necessary experience to create other products of this kind,” said Mihai Pohonțu, Chairman of Amber.

The game was designed to be accessible for people with two of the most common types of color blindness, namely protanopia and tritanopia.

Founded in 2013 in Bucharest, Amber now has a network of studios and offers a wide range of video game development solutions. Over a thousand people currently work at Amber’s offices in Bucharest, Botoșani, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Montreal, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Warsaw.

(Photo source: Amber Devs on Facebook)