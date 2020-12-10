Average net wage in RO, up 2.6% in real terms in Mar-Aug

The average net wage in Romania increased by a nominal 7.6% year-on-year to RON 3,275 (EUR 677) in August. In real terms, the average net wage rose by 4.8% year-on-year, not far from the 5.2% real increase seen in July.

Since the onset of the crisis, in January-August, the average net wage increased in real terms by 2.6% compared to the same period last year.

The lower earnings during the lockdown, when the net average wage dropped by a nominal 3.5% in April compared to March, was offset by the further gains in the months of recovery: June to August.

Among the sectors where the wages posted double-digit nominal annual growth rates as of August, there are two budgetary sectors: healthcare (+10% year-on-year) and culture and entertainment (+12.3%).

Meanwhile, two of the hardest-hit sectors recorded nominal wage decreases: 9.3% in the air transportation industry and 7.6% in hotels and restaurants.

Wages in the construction materials industry rose robustly by 9.5% year-on-year - but not as fast as those in the tobacco production industry (+11.3%).

Other crisis-proof sectors, at least when it comes to wages, are those of utilities (where the wages rose by 10.3% year-on-year in August), IT (+11.3% yoy), and oil services (+11.8% yoy).

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

