IT solutions provider NESS invests more in Romania and seeks to hire

The IT company Ness Digital Engineering plans to invest EUR 1.2 mln in developing the activity in Romania, in Iaşi and Timişoara, which will create about 250 new jobs.

"We are expanding our activity by making an initial investment consisting in the purchase of equipment and the creation of new jobs in Iasi and Timisoara. During 36 months, Ness will create 250 jobs - 150 in Iasi, 100 in Timisoara. As provisioned in the forecasts, this project contributes to the sustainable growth and stability of the company in the coming years," said Livia Constantin, associate VP finance within Ness Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

