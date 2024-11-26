NEPI Rockcastle takes over 50 MW solar park in Romania

Monsson Group has transferred full ownership of a 50 MW solar park in Chișinău-Criș, Arad County, to NEPI Rockcastle. Construction of the project, which includes an energy storage unit for improved efficiency and grid balancing, is set to begin in January 2025, following its approval in 2024.

Sebastian Enache, Monsson board member, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating: "We are happy and proud to have started this cooperation with NEPI Rockcastle, the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe. As we predicted, now is the time for large consumers to invest in renewables to make their own consumption more efficient, and this is just the beginning."

The Chișinău-Criș solar park, part of Monsson's portfolio since 2022, exemplifies the company's role as a leader in renewable energy in Romania. Monsson has developed over 5 GW of wind and photovoltaic projects, with a focus on integrating battery energy storage solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

NEPI Rockcastle's green energy programme is advancing in three phases, Economica.net reported. The first, completed in mid-2024, involved installing 38 MW of photovoltaic panels on 27 Romanian properties, generating EUR 7.3 million in revenue in the first nine months of the year.

The second phase targets installations on properties outside Romania, with 24 sites in permitting or construction. The third phase includes the Chișinău-Criș project and the exploration of a second site exceeding 100 MW, supported by an investment of EUR 100 million.

Andrei Radu, NEPI Rockcastle's Group Development Director, noted: "Our programme is advancing rapidly. In addition to the 50 MW project in partnership with Monsson, we are analysing another location with a potential of over 100 MW."

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)