Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 08:13
Real Estate
NEPI Rockastle to sell entire office portfolio in Romania
05 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Johannesburg-listed investment fund NEPI Rockastle, the largest real estate investor in Romania by portfolio assets, has already received offers for the five office projects it owns in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timisoara, which it decided to sell to focus on the retail market, local Profit.ro reported. The fund's local office portfolio is estimated at EUR 380 million.

The potential bidders for NEPI's office portfolio include the owners of Dedeman DIY chain (Adrian and Dragos Paval), investment fund Globalworth and Romanian billionaire Ion Ţiriac.

The most advanced transaction involves The Office project in Cluj-Napoca, valued at over EUR 120 million, eyed by the Paval brothers and Ion Ţiriac. NEPI Rockcastle developed the project under a 50:50 partnership with local entrepreneur Ovidiu Sandor. This is the most expensive asset in the package for sale, the next one being the Floreasca Business Park complex in northern Bucharest, valued at EUR 108 million.

The other projects on sale are City Business Center in Timisoara, The Lakeview and Victoriei Office in Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / The Office Cluj-Napoca)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 08:13
Real Estate
NEPI Rockastle to sell entire office portfolio in Romania
05 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Johannesburg-listed investment fund NEPI Rockastle, the largest real estate investor in Romania by portfolio assets, has already received offers for the five office projects it owns in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timisoara, which it decided to sell to focus on the retail market, local Profit.ro reported. The fund's local office portfolio is estimated at EUR 380 million.

The potential bidders for NEPI's office portfolio include the owners of Dedeman DIY chain (Adrian and Dragos Paval), investment fund Globalworth and Romanian billionaire Ion Ţiriac.

The most advanced transaction involves The Office project in Cluj-Napoca, valued at over EUR 120 million, eyed by the Paval brothers and Ion Ţiriac. NEPI Rockcastle developed the project under a 50:50 partnership with local entrepreneur Ovidiu Sandor. This is the most expensive asset in the package for sale, the next one being the Floreasca Business Park complex in northern Bucharest, valued at EUR 108 million.

The other projects on sale are City Business Center in Timisoara, The Lakeview and Victoriei Office in Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / The Office Cluj-Napoca)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us