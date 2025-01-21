The Nădlac Salami, a traditional product from Arad county in western Romania, made using a recipe passed down through generations, has entered the registration process for a European quality system.

The Nădlac Salami, traditionally part of the summer diet, is still made following ancestral tradition, according to Romania’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The institution announced the beginning of the registration process in a post on Facebook, highlighting it as an occasion to promote Romanian culinary heritage. "We support local producers and promote Romanian culinary traditions!" stated representatives of the ministry.

The recipe of the salami was written for the first time in the 16th century in German communities and then used by the locals in Arad. The meat must be fresh and of high quality, as well as the spices used to preserve the salami and give it its distinctive color.

The main spice is paprika, followed by a little garlic, mustard, pepper, cumin, salt and sugar. The spices are mixed with the minced meat of a mature pig, and then the casings are filled carefully, because during the process of maturation, 40% of the initial quantity is lost, according to the page Visit Arad on Facebook.

Nădlac Salami joins other Romanian products already recognized at the European level, such as Topoloveni plum jam, Sibiu salami, Ibănești cheese, and smoked carp from Țara Bârsei.

(Photo source: Ministerul Agriculturii si Dezvoltarii Rurale on Facebook)