Famous gymnast Nadia Comăneci to give masterclass at Romania’s Sports Festival

Former great gymnast Nadia Comăneci will be present at this year’s edition of the Sports Festival, on June 14, at the BTarena in Cluj-Napoca, during a masterclass organized in partnership with the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee.

One of the most well-known figures of Romanian sport, Comăneci is the special guest of the Sports Festival 2026 edition. The event is organized by the Sports Festival in partnership with the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, marking 50 years since her historic performance at the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games.

“Nadia Comăneci’s presence at Sports Festival 2026 marks one of the special moments of this year’s edition and takes place shortly after a new important international recognition: the champion recently received the Laureus lifetime achievement award, during the Laureus World Sports Awards, a distinction that reconfirms her place in the elite of world sport,” organizers said in a press release cited by Agerpres.

The masterclass scheduled in Cluj-Napoca will offer the public the opportunity for a direct meeting with the athlete who became a landmark in international gymnastics. The event will highlight themes such as discipline, the pressure of major competitions, balance, motivation, and the journey behind a career built at the highest level.

The former great champion promised those who will be present at BTarena an open and sincere dialogue, intended to be a source of inspiration.

“Sometimes it takes only a few seconds to change a life. 17 seconds. That’s how long the routine that changed my life and the history of world gymnastics lasted. But behind those 17 seconds were millions of seconds of training,” Nadia Comăneci declared.

“I invite you to the Masterclass at the Sports Festival, where I will give you many more seconds of confessions, lessons, and learnings from sports and personal experiences that can be applied in any field. It will be a sincere meeting, an open dialogue, and, I hope, a source of inspiration and motivation for all those who believe in the power of dreams built through work and passion,” she added.

The masterclass will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 13:00 at BT Arena. For the event, the stands (peluza), level 1, on the Cluj Arena side will be open, and the ticket price is RON 95.

On July 10, 2025, Romanian president Nicușor Dan signed the decree promulgating the law establishing the year 2026 as the “Year of Nadia Comăneci,” to mark 50 years since the legendary performances of the Romanian gymnast at the 21st edition of the Summer Olympic Games, held in 1976 in Montreal, and the first 10 obtained in world gymnastics.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mario Beauregard|Dreamstime.com)