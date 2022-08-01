MushuROI: Former footwear factory in Cluj hosts creative hub

An area of 2,200 sqm of the former shoe factory Clujana in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, is being reconverted into the multi-functional hub MushuROI.

The hub is a "space where Transylvania's creative industries find common ground and the possibility of interdisciplinary collaboration to generate successful projects." Described as the largest regional creative hub, it will bring together art, design, photography, video production, digital and architecture.

The concept was initiated by Sani Stranszky and developed together with Adrian Dragoș, the founder of the gastronomic concept Da Pino.

MushuROI provides support in project writing and implementation and partnership & project opportunities and options. The hub will also hold meetings and events "from which the creative community can learn and gather as many contacts and resources as possible to grow."

Cultural initiatives that join the MushuROI hub also benefit from support in attracting European funding and financing for the period 2021-2027 through the Creative Europe program – the sub-program Culture; Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values; New European Bauhaus."

(Photo courtesy of MushuROI)

