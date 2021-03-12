The most attractive European countries for opening businesses (press release)

Press Release

The location of the company has important consequences for the future business, not only in terms of taxation but also in ease of accessing potential clients. Countries like the Netherlands benefit from good connectivity to the rest of the continent and thus offer related advantages. Nonetheless, investors are encouraged to take into account several types of criteria when selecting a European country to open a business.

Western Europe

A Swiss Gmbh is a type of company that is preferred by foreign investors in Switzerland because of the limited liability it offers as well as the fact that it is subject to a transparent and streamlined incorporation process. Switzerland is a country that offers strong economic stability, low national debt, and is recognized for its international banking services.

Other attractive European countries in Western Europe include the Netherlands, France, and Germany. They not only offer attractive business opportunities but also notable internal markets. Although no longer part of the EU, the United Kingdom is still a suitable location for opening a company, however, investors may also wish to explore the low tax regime and the advantages for companies in Ireland.

Northern Europe

Denmark and Estonia are two Northern countries known for their ease of doing business. The e-residency system in Estonia allows foreign investors to start a company 100% online as well as sign and authenticate documents and submit the needed tax statements online.

Foreign investors who are looking for a location that can be used as a springboard to launch their Nordic operations can choose to open a company in Denmark, given its strong R&D sector, comparable to the Dutch one to a certain extent, as well as the flexible business conditions.

Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe

The remaining European regions also offer business opportunities in countries like Italy and Spain, particularly for their extremely well-developed tourism sector. Other countries such as Romania or Bulgaria can offer surprisingly low labor costs or profits tax (in Romania, according to certain conditions for micro-companies) compared to larger, Western European countries.

No matter where you decide to open your European company, verifying the local tax and incorporation requirements is of primary importance and it is advisable to work with a local team of company formation experts.