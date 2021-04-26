Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 08:07
Business

Moody’s sees more reasons to maintain Romania’s negative sovereign outlook

26 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest credit opinion carried out by Moody's on April 20, 2021, before the update on Romania's rating, scheduled for April 23, indicates a slight deterioration in the sovereign credit risk.

Even if the report does not rule out the possibility of changing the outlook from negative to stable, the risks listed by the credit rating agency are greater than the positive factors, Economica.net comments.

The strengths of credit risk are seen by Moody's as being the strong potential for medium-term economic growth, still moderate public debt burden, and favorable debt accessibility values, as well as Romania's EU membership - which gives it a political anchor. These are balanced against the weakened government balance sheet, as the increased internal political volatility and the increased risk of external vulnerability "weigh heavily."

In this context, the agency points out that a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future, but it does not rule out the possibility of changing the outlook to stable, "should it be concluded that the government manages to stop and - in the medium term - reverse the structural deterioration of public finances."

In the medium term, structural fiscal consolidation supported by higher tax collection and a lower share of current expenditure would improve fiscal sustainability, the agency's statement reads.

Along with rebalancing towards higher investment spending, a steady reduction in the current account structural deficit and increased hedging through non-debt flows would also be positive for credit.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 08:07
Business

Moody’s sees more reasons to maintain Romania’s negative sovereign outlook

26 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest credit opinion carried out by Moody's on April 20, 2021, before the update on Romania's rating, scheduled for April 23, indicates a slight deterioration in the sovereign credit risk.

Even if the report does not rule out the possibility of changing the outlook from negative to stable, the risks listed by the credit rating agency are greater than the positive factors, Economica.net comments.

The strengths of credit risk are seen by Moody's as being the strong potential for medium-term economic growth, still moderate public debt burden, and favorable debt accessibility values, as well as Romania's EU membership - which gives it a political anchor. These are balanced against the weakened government balance sheet, as the increased internal political volatility and the increased risk of external vulnerability "weigh heavily."

In this context, the agency points out that a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future, but it does not rule out the possibility of changing the outlook to stable, "should it be concluded that the government manages to stop and - in the medium term - reverse the structural deterioration of public finances."

In the medium term, structural fiscal consolidation supported by higher tax collection and a lower share of current expenditure would improve fiscal sustainability, the agency's statement reads.

Along with rebalancing towards higher investment spending, a steady reduction in the current account structural deficit and increased hedging through non-debt flows would also be positive for credit.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB