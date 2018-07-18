Monza Hospital in Romania invests EUR 3 mln in new surgery robot

Monza Hospital, the biggest cardiovascular surgery hospital in Romania, has invested EUR 3 million in a new surgery robot, da Vinci Xi.

In 2017, the hospital paid EUR 2 million for another Vinci surgery robot, which has been used for an average of 5 surgeries per month, the company announced.

The da Vinci Xi surgical system features the latest technology for computer assisted surgery. It is used in minimally invasive surgery, which lowers the recovery time and the post-surgery risks and pain for patients.

The Monza Hospital is part of Monza Group Romania, which also operates a network of local medical clinics together with local partners. The Monza Group is part of Italian group Policlinico di Monza.

(photo source: Spitalul Monza on Facebook)