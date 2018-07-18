25 °C
Bucharest
Jul 18, 14:31

Monza Hospital in Romania invests EUR 3 mln in new surgery robot

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Monza Hospital, the biggest cardiovascular surgery hospital in Romania, has invested EUR 3 million in a new surgery robot, da Vinci Xi.

In 2017, the hospital paid EUR 2 million for another Vinci surgery robot, which has been used for an average of 5 surgeries per month, the company announced.

The da Vinci Xi surgical system features the latest technology for computer assisted surgery. It is used in minimally invasive surgery, which lowers the recovery time and the post-surgery risks and pain for patients.

The Monza Hospital is part of Monza Group Romania, which also operates a network of local medical clinics together with local partners. The Monza Group is part of Italian group Policlinico di Monza.

Monza Group, Regina Maria founder partner for EUR 50 mln medical hub in Bucharest

[email protected]

(photo source: Spitalul Monza on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now