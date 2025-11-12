Energy producers Monsson and Prime Batteries have signed a cooperation memorandum for the supply of 1,070 MWh batteries produced at the Cernica factory in Romania. The former will use the batteries for projects in Romania and Europe that are already contracted by third parties, as well as in projects it is currently developing in Sweden.

The objective is to increase the flexibility of the national energy system, according to the press release.

“We aim to provide flexible services on the Romanian and wider European markets, but using European technology that is secure both in terms of equipment delivery and cybersecurity, which is so important today for these installations that are of vital importance to the national energy system,” said Sebastian Enache, Head of M&A, Monsson.

According to the company representative, the liquid-cooled storage system has an average efficiency higher than that of the systems currently installed in Romania and Europe.

Prime Battery aims for all external partners to be certified in Prime solutions. As such, the two companies plan to use the educational infrastructure available in the seven training centres across the country for the first Prime-certified academy for clients and subcontractors who want to install, operate, or repair Prime Batteries systems for electrical energy storage.

“We are bringing our ‘know-how’ closer to our partners and want to offer our collaborators greater flexibility to better understand and become more actively involved in the safer operation and maintenance of our battery systems,” said Vicențiu Ciobanu, CEO, Prime Batteries.

At the same time, through this partnership, Prime Batteries and RenewAcad aim to initiate, in 2026, the inclusion of new professions in the field of electrical energy storage in the national occupational classification, as well as the development of an Occupational Standard dedicated to Battery Energy Storage.

Prime Batteries is one of the leading producers of energy storage solutions in the European Union, established in 2016.

Monsson, active in Romania’s renewable energy sector for over 20 years, has become a key supplier of electricity from renewable sources, with a portfolio of over 5 GW in wind and solar projects.

